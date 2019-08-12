Fire TV Recast lets you DVR OTA content and control with Alexa from $130

Best Buy offers the Amazon Fire TV Recast OTA 500GB 2 Tuner DVR for $129.99 shipped. That’s a $100 discount from Amazon and $50 less than the best price we’ve tracked there. Pick up the 1TB four tuner model for $179.99 (Reg. $280). For Fire TV fans, the Recast DVR arrives as a way to cut the cord and still record your favorite shows. This model offers two tuners for recording multiple shows at once along with enough DVR storage for up to 75 hours of content. It’s also compatible with other Alexa devices, so you can use your voice to search for what’s on TV, recordings, and other requests. Rated 4/5 stars by over 2,100 Amazon reviewers.

If you’re not in the Alexa ecosystem, consider saving further and going with AirTV instead. At $80, you’ll get all of the same cord-cutting technology, plus the option to record shows with an added external hard drive. It will beam content from OTA channels directly to your Roku, Fire TV, iOS and Android devices. Plus, it offers integration with the Sling TV app if you’re subscribing to that service as well. Rated 4+ stars by 55% of Amazon reviewers.

Fire TV Recast features:

Fire TV Recast is a DVR that lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at home with Fire TV or Echo Show, or on-the-go with a compatible mobile device—with no monthly fees.

Watch and record live sports, local news, late night shows, and other can’t miss TV from channels available through an HD antenna (sold separately) like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, PBS, and The CW.

With 2 tuners, you can record up to 2 shows at once. Plus, store up to 75 hours of HD programming.

Fire TV Recast delivers the most reliable video streams over Wi-Fi of any over-the-air DVR.

