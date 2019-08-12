Insignia 5L Air Fryer feeds the whole family for $40 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

- Aug. 12th 2019 1:38 pm ET

Reg. $100 $40
Reg. $100 $40
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 5L Analog Air Fryer (NS-AF50MBK9) for $39.99 shipped. Regularly up to as much as $100 at Best Buy, this is matching the previous deal price and the lowest total we can find. It starts at $56 from Amazon third-party sellers. Along with the 5L or 5.3-quart cooking capacity, it has an adjustable temperature (180-400°F), an auto shut-off timer and a dishwasher-safe basket. Rated 4+ stars from 175 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If the 5+ quart capacity is overkill for you, consider a smaller, more personalized air fryer. The Chefman TurboFry 2 Liter Air Fryer goes for just $30 shipped at Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating. It also has adjustable temperature settings and a dishwasher-safe basket, it just won’t carry an entire family-sized meal like today’s featured deal. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even discounts on household items and kitchenware.

Insignia 5L Analog Air Fryer:

Want to eat healthier without giving up the decadence of fried foods? The Insignia Air Fryer is your solution. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. With its intuitive mechanical controls, the Insignia Air Fryer makes it easy to prepare all your favorites. And, cleanup is easy with the dishwasher-safe basket and pan – no need to discard leftover oil ever again.

Insignia

