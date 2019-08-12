iPhone SE is still a great device, on sale from $90 today (Unlocked, Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple iPhone SE certified refurbished models from $89.99. Available in various capacities for slightly more. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, Apple currently charges $249 in new condition and we’ve seen it around $90 refurbished in the past, although those models were locked to a carrier for a year.

iPhone SE has developed a bit of a cult following in recent years with its smaller form-factor and affordable price. Ideal for kids or grandparents, this model sports a four-inch display, 12MP camera, Touch ID and more. Note: these are scratch and dent units designed for GSM networks. Ships with a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind.

Protect your iPhone SE with a new clear case. This option from JETech is affordable at $6 and will show off your device’s coloring while still keeping it safe.

iPhone SE features:

4-inch Retina display with IPS technology

A9 chip with embedded M9 motion coprocessor

Talk time up to 14 hours

LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology

NFC

12-megapixel camera

Digital zoom up to 5x

1080p HD video recording

Touch ID

Siri

Apple Pay

