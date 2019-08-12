LIFX’s 9.8-Foot Multicolor HomeKit Lightstrip Kit gets $20 discount to $80

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the LIFX Z Wi-Fi HomeKit 9.8-Foot Lightstrip Experience Kit for $79.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. Normally selling for $100, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. For comparison, Amazon sells the standard 6.6-foot lightstrip for $8 more. LIFX’s Z-Lightstrip comes packed with a variety of notable features including a hub-less design as well as HomeKit support and more. The three-meter lightstrip is perfect for adding some accent lighting behind your desk, on a shelf or even behind your TV or monitor for bias lighting. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 255 customers.

A more affordable way to bring home multicolor lighting is with the LIFX A19 Smart Bulb at $41. These options still rock HomeKit support and don’t require a hub. The 800-lumen bulb is a great way to expand your setup without breaking the bank.

LIFX HomeKit Lightstrip Kit features:

Customize a room’s ambience with this LIFX Z Experience light kit. The 9.8-foot LED strip lets you set up to eight color zones per one-third portion, and it integrates with most smart home systems for convenient control. Enjoy tone variety with the full range of whites and 16 million colors of this LIFX Z Experience light kit.

