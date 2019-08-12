Sunglasses from Oakley, Costa and more are up to 75% off for football season

Steep and Cheap Sunglass Sale offers up to 75% off Costa, Oakley, Smith and more. Prices are as marked. Shipping charges apply and vary. The men’s Oakley Chainlink Polarized Sunglasses are on sale for $65, which is down from its original rate of $193. Its polarized lens helps to keep your eyes protected from the sun and it’s also great for outdoor sports. This style includes a side logo that’s fashionable and a sleek appearance. Plus, these sunglasses include a lightweight frame for added comfort. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Oakley Chainlink Polarized Sunglasses $65 (Orig. $193)
- Oakley Sliver XL Polarized Sunglasses $70 (Orig. $173)
- Smith Salute Sunglasses $70 (Orig. $139)
- Oakley Valve Sunglasses $75 (Orig. $193)
- Oakley Holbrook Asian Fit $65 (Orig. $143)
Our top picks for women include:
- Oakley Drop In Sunglasses $85 (Orig. $140)
- Oakley Reverie Sunglasses $75 (Orig. $133)
- Smith Sidney ChromaPop Sunglasses $95 (Orig. $189)
- Oakley Crossrange Sunglass $100 (Orig. $153)
- Smith Caper Sunglasses $55 (Orig. $139)
