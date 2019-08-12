L.L. Bean’s Summer Clearance Event has jackets, pullovers and more from $45

L.L. Bean Summer Clearance offers up to 70% off select styles including jackets, pullovers, sweatshirts, swimwear and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Airlight Knit Pullover is on sale for $45, which is down from its original rate of $59. This pullover can be worn year-round with shorts, jeans, joggers, khakis and more. Pullovers are also timeless to wear for years to come and this style has a comfortable kangaroo pocket for your hands to stay warm. Rated 4.3/5 stars from happy L.L. Bean customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

For women, the Signature Cotton Funnelneck Sweater is a classic and it’s on sale for $85, which is down from its original rate of $109. This sweater can easily be dressed up or down for events and its thick crochet pattern is very stylish.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

