Take $70 off NETGEAR’s 802.11ac Router and Modem Combo at $110, more from $12

B&H offers the NETGEAR C6300-100NAS Cable Modem Dual Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router Combo for $109.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $180 at Amazon, that’s good for a 38% discount, matches the all-time low there and is the best we’ve seen in over a year. Combining both an 802.11ac router with DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem, NETGEAR’s AC1750 cuts down the bulk of your networking setup. It can provide network throughput up to 1700 Mbps alongside over 680 Mbps download speeds. Four Ethernet ports alongside up to 16 concurrent download channels round out the features. Over 5,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. More below from $12.

Another perk of NETGEAR’s modem combo is that you can save up to $120 per year by ditching the rental unit from your ISP. NETGEAR’s modem is compatible with popular ISPs like Comcast Xfinity, Cox and more, but it’s wise to check with your provider to confirm.

Also on sale today is the D-Link COVR Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $149.99 shipped at Amazon. Down from $250, that saves you 40%, is the best we’ve seen at Amazon and a match of the overall all-time low. D-Link’s whole-home mesh routers offer up to 5000 sq. ft. of dual-band coverage alongside up to 1200 Mbps network speeds. Each of the included three routers also sport dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. Rated 4+ stars from over 55% of shoppers.

Other notable networking gear includes:

And since you’ll likely be making some network upgrades, it’s a smart call to grab some Ethernet cable alongside any of your purchases today. I personally love Monoprice’s Cat6A cables, which come bundled in a pack of five for $10 at Amazon.

NETGEAR AC1750 Modem Router Combo features:

The C6300-100NAS Dual Band Wireless-AC1750 Wi-Fi Cable Modem Router from NETGEAReliminates the need for a separate cable modem and router. This single device contains an integrated CableLabs certified DOCSIS 3.0 modem along with a 4-port Gigabit Ethernet 802.11ac Wi-Fi router. By combining the cable modem with the router you no longer need to purchase a separate router or rent a cable modem from the cable company.

