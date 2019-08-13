The epic new Dark Crystal trailer is an absolute must-see

Remember The Dark Crystal? It was that amazing Jim Henson puppet fantasy film from the early 80’s and in case you haven’t heard, it’s coming back in a big way. The latest Netflix show goes under the subtitle Age of Resistance and received a brand new trailer today in anticipation for its debut this month. And by new trailer we mean, one of the more epic pieces of pre-release material we have seen in a while. Feast your eyes down below.

The Original Dark Crystal:

Along with groundbreaking animatronics, the original Dark Crystal film, as the name suggests, was a much more gritty take on the genre than Henson’s previous work. Originally releasing in 1982, the film as directed by Henson and Frank Oz. The plot revolves around a young elf-like creature known as a Gelfling and his journey to restore balance to the fantastical world of Thra after a magical crystal is broken into shards.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

As impressive as the visuals were for the time in the original release, today’s The Dark Crystal trailer for Netflix is absolutely mind-blowing in its scope and aesthetic presentation. We also get our first taste at some of the voice acting here as well as some hints at the story in the upcoming prequel. All of the characters are still puppets but clearly there is some impressive CG work here on the other elements of the production.

Light the fires of resistance! Join Deet, Rian and Brea on an epic quest to find hope in darkness, save Thra, and reveal their destiny. Nothing will ever be the same. A Netflix Original Series from the Jim Henson Company and visionary director Louis Leterrier, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance premieres August 30.

The Plot & More:

The evil Skeksis are back at it again, while an all-new cast of heroes that must save the day. Gelflings Rian, Deet and Brea are leading a resistance against the Skeksis who now have control over the Crystal of Truth, and in turn threatening the well being of Thra and its inhabitants.

The three main Gelflings are voiced by Taron Egerton of Rocketman fame, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nathalie Emmanuel from Game of Thrones, while Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Keegan-Michael Key also make an appearance.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance premieres August 30th on Netflix. Oh, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics companion game was announced at E3 with a 2019 release date. The game also takes place in the world of Thra featuring 80 turn-based campaign battles where players must recruit new allies to the resistance “and customize their forces by assigning them jobs”. You can check the trailer out for that right here.

