Anker’s popular LED flashlights are on sale from $8, rechargeable model $17

Anker Direct via Amazon is back with another notable deal on its popular Bolder Flashlights. You can pick up the LC30 model for $7.99 Prime shipped when promo code ANKERL30 is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $13 price tag and a match of our previous mention. Anker’s LC30 flashlight offers up to 6 hours of use at a time and an IPX5 design for “illumination in conditions from heavy rain to dry and dusty environments.” Rated 4/5 stars. More below.

You can also pick up the LC40 rechargeable model for $16.99 when promo code ANKERL40 is used at checkout. That drops the price down from current price of $20 and $1 less than our previous mention. This model offers up to 20 hours of use at a time thanks to a rechargeable battery which powers up via USB. This model is also IP65-rated, so it’s safe for most outdoor adventures. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon reviewers.

Anker LC30 Flashlight features:

300-lumen Cree LED (50000-hour lifespan). A compact, yet radiant flashlight to illuminate dark spot and spaces. Features High, Low, and Strobe modes. Up to 6 hours of powerful illumination in Low-beam mode from 3 AAA batteries. IPX5-rated. Designed to keep the elements out to provide illumination in conditions from heavy rain to dry and dusty environments. Its durable aluminum and shock-resistant body endure rough handling.

