HyperX’s $91 Cloud Revolver S Headset works w/ PC, PS4 and Xbox One (30% off)

- Aug. 14th 2019 12:43 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the HyperX Cloud Revolver S Gaming Headset for PC, PS4 and Xbox One at $90.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $130, that’s good for a 30% discount, is $9 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. This headset packs Dolby Surround, USB plug-n-play connectivity, and a detachable noise-cancelling microphone. Dual 50mm directional drivers sit within this headset’s steal frame, which is rounded out by leatherette memory foam ear pads. Nearly 200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Put your savings to work and score Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. Thanks to a 3M adhesive, it’ll stick right to your workstation and provide a hidden spot to neatly hang up your gaming headset. Best of all, it won’t take up any valuable desk space. 

HyperX Cloud Revolver S Gaming Headset features:

Enhance your game time with this HyperX Cloud Revolver S gaming headset. Dolby Surround 7.1 audio and noise-canceling technology provide amazing sound, while a clip-on audio control box lets you control volume and microphone settings. Plug-and-play functionality makes this HyperX Cloud Revolver S gaming headset compatible with computers, game consoles and mobile devices.

