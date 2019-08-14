Latest MacBook Pros up to $450 off + extra $100 discount for students

Best Buy is currently taking up to $450 off the latest MacBook Pros from Apple. This offer is sweetened further by the inclusion of an extra $100 off for students. You can hit up this landing page to learn how to take advantage of these education offers. Headlining is the entry-level 15-inch model at $2,099.99 which you can also find over at Amazon. That’s a $299 discount which jumps to $399 when you account for student offers, which brings the price down to $1,999.99. We’ve never seen it this low since it was released earlier in 2019. You can check out the entire lot of deals right here.

Apple’s latest release features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Head over to our hands-on review for more.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from AmazonBasics that delivers four USB-A ports for around $15.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro has new ninth-generation 6-core Intel processor. Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz. A brilliant and colorful Retina display with True Tone technology for a more true-to-life viewing experience. The latest Apple-designed keyboard. And the versatile Touch Bar for more ways to be productive. It’s Apple’s most powerful notebook. Pushed even further. macOS Mojave, inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with Dark Mode, Stacks, easier screenshots, useful built-in apps, and more.

