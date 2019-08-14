Leviton’s Alexa-enabled Decora Dimmer Switch is on sale from $34 (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers the Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch (DW6HD-1BZ) for $34.99 shipped. Opt for no-rush shipping and bring the price down to $33.87. Normally selling for $50, like you’ll currently find at Home Depot, that’s good for a 32% discount, is $4 under our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked. For those looking to get whole-home smart lighting without swapping out every bulb, this in-wall switch is a compelling option. Leviton’s Decora Dimmer works with Alexa as well as Assistant and your smartphone. Dimming capabilities allow you to lower the lighting intensity during movies and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 1,190 customers.

If installing an in-wall switch is out of the question, consider TP-Link’s HS103P2 Plugs instead. For $25, you’ll get two of the miniature smart plugs which feature similar functionality to Leviton’s switch. The main omission is a lack of built-in lighting controls, though if you’re a heavy user of Alexa or Assistant, odds are this won’t be an issue.

Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Switch features:

Control home lighting without additional support when you install this Decora Smart dimmer. The slim switch needs no hub for operation, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant allow for quick setting with just the sound of your voice. Versatile functions of this Decora Smart dimmer include scheduling and grouping of your smart home devices with a simple push of a button.

