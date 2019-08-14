Best Buy is offering the unlocked Google Pixel 3 on sale for $399.99 and Pixel 3XL on sale for $499.99 shipped when you activate today on Sprint. Opt for installment plans on Sprint for $16.62 per month or Verizon at $16.66 per month. Note: To lock in the discounted price, you’ll have to activate the device today; activation will total at least $40. This is a $400 discount on both devices, beating our previous Pixel 3 sale prices of $499 and $599 at Amazon which is still live, making this a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re still using an older smartphone, the Pixel 3 is a great upgrade. You’ll get a fantastic camera, guaranteed Android updates for two years, and front-firing speakers (my personal favorite). Learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re picking up Google’s latest flagship smartphone, be sure to keep it protected and grab some must-have accessories. We’d recommend grabbing the Spigen Rugged Armor case for $13 Prime shipped to keep your device safe from drops. Also, be sure to pick up this three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors to guard against scratches and cracks on your new smartphone’s display.

Pixel 3 also includes Qi wireless charging. For the fastest wireless charging experience, grab the Pixel Stand. Though, if you’re going to be leaving your phone on the charger overnight like most people, then Aukey’s USB-C Qi Wireless Charger is a much better investment at $10 Prime shipped.

Pixel 3 features:

Capture the perfect shot every time, get things done with the Google Assistant, enjoy an all-day battery, and more.

Get help from the Google Assistant: reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, buy tickets, get commute times, weather info, and more—all with a simple squeeze, or just by using your voice.

Screen spam, scams, and other nuisance calls. Get real-time transcription and block unwanted callers so you’ll never hear from them again.

Disconnect from your phone when and where you want with Digital Wellbeing. It lets you focus on time with family and friends by setting timers on apps and turning off visual notifications. Use the wind down mode to turn the screen to gray scale and get ready for a good night’s sleep.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!