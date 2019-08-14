Sony’s 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver gets $52 discount to new Amazon low at $248

Amazon is currently offering the Sony 6.2-inch XAV-AX1000 CarPlay Receiver for $248 shipped. Also available at Crutchfield, as well as for $2 more at Best Buy and direct from Sony. Typically selling for $300, that saves you $52, is $30 under the previous all-time low and the best we’ve tracked. Bringing a 6.2-inch touchscreen to your car, Sony’s receiver makes it easier to keep an eye on navigation directions and more while commuting. CarPlay is at the center of the experience, which is only going to get better once iOS 13 rolls around. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 165 customers.

Sony’s in-dash receiver requires a wired connected to take advantage of CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable. iOS 13 will also allow you to run different apps on your iPhone and the CarPlay unit. So if you want to have navigation on one screen and the music app on another, grab iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 mount to keep your handset in view.

Want to deck out your ride with a massive nine-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver? Sony’s latest will be launching in the near future with a modest price tag.

Sony 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Navigate your smartphone without taking your hands off the wheel with this Sony 6.2-inch media receiver. Compatible with Apple CarPlay, this media center allows for smartphone integration with voice control. Drive up to four 55W outputs with the Dynamic Reality Amp 2, and simulate a dashboard speaker source by calibrating output frequencies with the Dynamic Sound Organizer. This Sony 6.2-inch media receiver connects easily to your phone to access traffic information, check emails or make calls.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!