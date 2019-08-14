Add ambiance to any room with this 2-pack of RGB smart bulbs for $10 each

BABAN US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of TECKIN RGB Wi-Fi Smart Bulbs for $19.99 Prime shipped when the code WDMUPNUL is used at checkout. This is a 20% discount from its going rate and one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking a budget-friendly way to add RGB LED bulbs to your home, this is it. You’ll find both Alexa and Assistant compatibility here, too. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you just want to add Alexa and Assistant voice controls to your coffee maker or table lamp, check out this smart plug for just $10 Prime shipped. Smart plugs are great for upgrading your home gadgets with voice commands, but are more limited than bulbs in the lighting department.

Another way to make your home smart would be to pick up the Leviton Alexa-enabled Decora Smart Switch on sale for $34, which regularly goes for $50. This is great for places like kitchens or living rooms where you have multiple bulbs on a single switch, as it lets you make them all smart with one piece of tech.

TECKIN Smart Bulb features:

Even you are not at home, you can control your smart bulb on/off with your phone via Smart Life App

Control your smart bulb via your voice with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and IFTTT

Express yourself and make your space more creative with TECKIN Smart Bulb. Choose from 16 million colors and shades of white to instantly change the look and atmosphere of your room

With LED technology, this bulb will save up to 60% energy consumption compared with ordinary bulb

