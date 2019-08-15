For a limited time only, Banana Republic is having its Friends & Family Sale that’s offering 50% off regular priced items with code BRFRIENDS at checkout. You can find great deals on jeans, dresses, t-shirts, shoes and much more. Plus, receive free 3-5 day shipping on all orders of $100 or more with promo code BRSHIP. Update your jeans for fall with the Slim Legacy Style that’s on sale for $59, which is down from its original rate of $98. These jeans feature stretch for comfort and it’s lightweight material won’t weigh you down. I also love its really dark wash, that’s modern and versatile. It also features a modern hem that can easily be rolled and it’s very stylish. Head below to find even more deals from Banana Republic’s Friends & Family Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, leopard is a huge trend and can act like a neutral in your wardrobe. A standout is the Banana Republic Leopard Ankle Strap Flats that are currently marked down to $77. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $128. This style will look wonderful with jeans, skirts, dresses or leggings. They are also great for work or everyday wear. I love its pointed toe that will help to elongate your legs and it’s a very trendy look too.

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Neiman Marcus Last Call End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 80% off Cole Haan, Ray-Ban, Callaway and more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!