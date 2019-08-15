Cole Haan, Ray-Ban, Callaway and more up to 80% off at Neiman Marcus Last Call

Neiman Marcus Last Call Mega End of Season Sale offers up to 80% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Callaway, Ray-Ban, Cole Haan, Long Champ and much more. Free shipping with orders of $99 or more with code LCSHIP at checkout. Loafers are very on-trend for this season and a perfect transitional shoe for fall. The Cole Haan Santa Barbara Loafers are a standout and they’re currently marked down to $101. Originally, these loafers were priced at $145 and they will be a go-to in your wardrobe. The brown leather will give you a polished look and its slip-on design adds convenience. Head below to find even more deals and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide.

Our top picks for men include:

I personally own the Endless Rose Crewneck Detail T-Shirt and would highly recommend it. I love its girly details and the cotton material adds a comfortable touch. Best of all, it’s currently marked down to $34, which originally was priced at $63.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!