Just $6.50 gets you CyberPower’s Essential 900J Surge Protector Wall Tap, more

Amazon offers the CyberPower Essential Surge Protector Wall Tap for $6.49 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Usually $8, today’s offer drops the price to the lowest it has ever sold for at Amazon. With the ability to fend off up to 900 Joule power surges, CyberPower’s Wall Tap is an essential addition to any charging station. It has a compact and low-profile design that makes it perfect for using behind drawers, nightstands and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from just under 500 shoppers. Head below for more from $6.

Also on sale today is the APC 6-Outlet Power Strip (PZ62B) for $5.98 Prime shipped at Amazon. Normally $9, that saves you 33% and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, Amazon’s in-house power strip will run you $10 right now. This option adds six outlets to your home theater, desk or wherever else you’re running low on available outlets. It has a two-foot power cord and comes backed by a two-year warranty. Over 585 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

CyberPower Surge Protector Wall Tap features:

The Essential Surge Protector CSB300W offers vital surge protection for common home and office devices such as computers and electronics. It prevents spikes in energy caused by storms and electrical power surges from reaching your electronic equipment. The CSB300W provides 900 joules of protection, 3 outlets, and a wall tap plug.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!