Take 20% off Dell’s 32-inch 1440p Monitor at $240 or 27-inch w/ USB-C for $250

Amazon offers the Dell 32-inch 1440p Monitor (S3219D) for $239.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from $300, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. With a 32-inch 1440p panel, this monitor adds plenty of screen real estate to your desk to bolster productivity. You’ll find dual 5W speakers built into the monitor as well. On the I/O side of things, enjoy dual HDMI as well as DisplayPort inputs. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 115 customers. Hit the jump for more.

Also at Amazon, we spotted the Dell 27-inch 1080p USB-C Monitor (P2719HC) for $249.99 shipped. Typically fetching $310, that lets you pocket $60 and bring the price to a new low. While the featured deal only sports HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, this model from Dell adds USB-C connectivity into the mix. Rated 4+ stars from 75% of customers.

Both of today’s discounted displays feature built-in VESA mount compatibility. So a great use of your savings is to pick up this highly-rated VESA monitor stand at $28. It features several points of articulation and can help free up some desk space compared to relying on either monitor’s built-in stand.

Plus, if you’ll be pairing today’s lead deal with a MacBook, your savings will be well-spent on this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable.

Dell 32-inch 1440p Monitor features:

Optimize eye comfort with this Dell S Series 32-inch monitor. The QHD resolution coupled with the LED backlighting delivers stunningly vivid colors and deep black levels for immersive viewing. This Dell S Series 32-inch monitor uses ComfortView technology to minimize the effects of harmful blue light on your eyes for extended viewing sessions.

