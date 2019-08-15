DJI Osmo Pocket delivers smooth 4K footage for $315 (Reg. $349)

- Aug. 15th 2019 7:07 am ET

$315
0

Today only, Woot offers the DJI Osmo Pocket Handheld Camera for $314.99 shipped. That’s down from the regular $349 at Amazon and other retailers. We’ve seen it below $300 a few times, but otherwise this is amongst the best offers all-time. DJI Osmo Pocket delivers buttery smooth image stabilization thanks to its 3-axis system. Inside you’ll find a 1/2.3-inch sensor which enables 80-degree field of view and support for 4K video at 60fps or 1080p at 120fps. Still images are captured at 12MP. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those looking to save further may want to consider this 3-axis iPhone and Android gimbal from Zhiyun. It’s nearly $200 less than today’s lead deal but still offers many of the same features. You won’t get a built-in sensor here, however. This model strictly uses your smartphone’s camera to capture content.

DJI Osmo Pocket features:

3-Axis Mechanical Gimbal: The Osmo Pocket camera is equipped with a remarkable 3-axis stabilized gimbal and a new algorithm that ensures a control accuracy of ±0.005° and maximum control speed of 120°/s. Amazingly Powerful Performance: Osmo Pocket snaps photos in stunning detail, thanks to a 1/2.3-inch sensor, 80° FOV, and f/2.0 aperture. It can also shoot 4K/60fps video at 100Mbps and photos at 12 MP with a pixel size of 1.55 μm for footage worth sharing every time.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$315

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
woot

woot
DJI

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp