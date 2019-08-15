DJI Osmo Pocket delivers smooth 4K footage for $315 (Reg. $349)

Today only, Woot offers the DJI Osmo Pocket Handheld Camera for $314.99 shipped. That’s down from the regular $349 at Amazon and other retailers. We’ve seen it below $300 a few times, but otherwise this is amongst the best offers all-time. DJI Osmo Pocket delivers buttery smooth image stabilization thanks to its 3-axis system. Inside you’ll find a 1/2.3-inch sensor which enables 80-degree field of view and support for 4K video at 60fps or 1080p at 120fps. Still images are captured at 12MP. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those looking to save further may want to consider this 3-axis iPhone and Android gimbal from Zhiyun. It’s nearly $200 less than today’s lead deal but still offers many of the same features. You won’t get a built-in sensor here, however. This model strictly uses your smartphone’s camera to capture content.

DJI Osmo Pocket features:

3-Axis Mechanical Gimbal: The Osmo Pocket camera is equipped with a remarkable 3-axis stabilized gimbal and a new algorithm that ensures a control accuracy of ±0.005° and maximum control speed of 120°/s. Amazingly Powerful Performance: Osmo Pocket snaps photos in stunning detail, thanks to a 1/2.3-inch sensor, 80° FOV, and f/2.0 aperture. It can also shoot 4K/60fps video at 100Mbps and photos at 12 MP with a pixel size of 1.55 μm for footage worth sharing every time.

