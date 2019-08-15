Samsung’s $120 TV Mate Soundbar belongs on your entertainment center ($48 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers Samsung HW-N400 TV Mate Stereo Bluetooth Soundbar for $119.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy as well as Newegg. Typically selling for $168, like you find at B&H, Samsung and Walmart, that’s good for a $48 discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen this year. Samsung’s TV Mate Soundbar pairs with your HDTV in order to amp up the audio quality. It features a Dolby Digital decoder and 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response as well as a wide-range tweeter. Alongside Bluetooth connectivity, you’ll also be able to leverage an HDMI port for integrating into your setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars from just under 500 shoppers.

Save even more by opting for VIZIO’s 29-Inch 2.0-Channel Sound Bar for $79 at Amazon. This model comes with a 4/5 star rating from over 2,700 customers and packs 95 dB of room-filling sound.

Samsung HW-N400 TV Mate Stereo Soundbar features:

Enhance the audio of your small flat-screen television with this 25.2-inch Samsung TV Mate sound bar. It has HDMI ports for a wired installation, and its Bluetooth technology provides wireless TV connection and enables music streaming. Control this surround sound-ready Samsung TV Mate sound bar easily from an Android smartphone or television remote.

