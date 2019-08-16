ASTRO Gaming’s A50 Wireless Dolby Headset is now $200 (33% off), more from $5

Amazon is currently offering the ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Dolby Gaming Headset for Xbox One and PC at $199.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy, where you’ll find a PS4-centric model as well. Normally selling for $300, today’s offer saves you 33%, is $40 under ASTRO direct’s current sale price and $25 below the previous Amazon all-time low. This is also the best we’ve seen to date. Gamers will be able to enjoy “top-of-the-line acoustics” alongside a durable and ergonomic design. This headset pairs with a base station to provide low-latency voice communication and audio through the built-in 5GHz wireless transmitter. Other notable specs include up to 15 hours of battery life, Dolby 7.1-channel surround sound and more. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. More below.

Other notable headset deals at Best Buy include:

Grab Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount for $12 and really put your savings to work. If you’ll be opting to score one of Turtle Beach or PDP’s headsets, this is a great buy for neatly storing the accessory when not in use.

ASTRO Gaming A50 Wireless Dolby Headset features:

Experience Dolby 7.1 surround sound for up to 12 hours of gaming with this A50 wireless headset. Its adjustable size and soft cushions provided extended comfort. This A50 wireless headset has three EQ modes and a unidirectional microphone for crystal-clear communication with fellow gamers even during frantic game play scenarios.

