Banana Republic Factory Friends & Family Sale: extra 50% off your purchase

- Aug. 16th 2019 3:39 pm ET

50% off
Banana Republic Factory Friends & Family offers an extra 50% off your purchase with code 50FAMILY at checkout. You can also save an extra 40% off all clearance items. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Spruce up your style for fall with the Brushed Henley that’s a standout and priced at just $28. Originally this shirt was priced at $55 and it will be a go-to in your wardrobe this fall. This shirt is a great piece that can easily be layered in the winter or paired with shorts in the summer. You can also pair it with the Slim Travel Jeans that are currently 50% off at $50. Head below to find even more great deals.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, the Banana Republic’s Friends & Family Sale cuts 50% off regular priced styles.

