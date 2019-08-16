Elevate your workflow with this adjustable height desk adapter: $115 (Orig. $140)

Standing to work has many health benefits in comparison to sitting all day. If you want to make the change without buying a new desk, the WOM Height Adjustable Tabletop Standing Desk Converter provides a simple solution. You can get it now for $115 (Orig. $140) at 9to5Toys Specials.

To start standing, you simply place this tabletop device on your regular sitting desk. It provides a raised surface for your monitor or laptop, along with your keyboard and mouse. You can adjust WOM to the perfect standing height using one hand. When your legs need a rest, you just pull the whole thing down to standard desk height.

Made from metal and wood, WOM is both durable and stylish. The converter has a maximum payload of 33 pounds, meaning you can safely raise dual monitors to standing height. It is also relatively compact, so you can use it safely on even small computer desks.

WOM is normally priced at $139.99, but you can grab the converter now for $115, in either black or white.

