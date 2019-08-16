Frigidaire’s 50-Pint Dehumidifier is $60 off for today only at $150 shipped

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Frigidaire 50-Pint Dehumidifier (FAD504DWDE) for $149.99 shipped. Starting at a bloated $300 on Amazon, this model regularly sells for $210 at Best Buy and Home Depot. Today’s deal is the lowest total we can find. It can remove up to 50-pints of humidity from the air in your home/office per day. Featuring an adjustable humidistat, it also sports a washable filter and automatic shut-off so it never over flows. Rated 4+ stars from over 140 Best Buy customers. More details below.

However, if you’re looking for something a little bit more compact for smaller spaces, there’s no need for a 50-pint model. This Pohl+Schmitt Compact Dehumidifier with a 17-oz. water tank goes for just $30 shipped at Amazon (clip the on-page coupon). While this model won’t cover nearly as big a space as the featured deal, you could just as easily move its compact form factor from room-to-room to ensure a comfortable air quality wherever you might be.

And be sure to check out the new budget-friendly Airthings Wave Mini indoor air monitor while you’re at it.

Frigidaire 50-Pint Dehumidifier:

Remove up to 50 pints of moisture per day from your home with this Frigidaire dehumidifier. It turns off automatically when it’s almost full to prevent leaking, and the Ready-Select controls let you change options with the touch of a button. This Frigidaire dehumidifier has caster wheels, so you can move it from room to room. Allows you to control the amount of humidity in your room for maximum comfort. Reduces moisture in the air, allowing you to feel more comfortable.

