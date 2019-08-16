One thing that plagues many home theaters is cable management. I know that my TV setup has cables going everywhere and it’s always a mess. While you can use things like Legrand’s Wiremold Cord Cover Kit, there’s nothing quite like hiding all of your cables. That’s where Legrand’s On-Q home theater cable management and power kits come into play. These kits provide homeowners with everything needed to safely extend power to a wall-mounted display as well as A/V cables and more, giving you a much cleaner home theater.

Legrand cleans up your home theater w/ On-Q cable management systems

The Legrand On-Q Flat Screen TV Pro Power and Cable Management Kit is designed for home theaters and is built to allow homeowners the flexibility to install a screen basically anywhere in your home without unsightly wires. Legrand designed these kits with consumers in mind, as they built the modules for the average Joe to use.

Each in-wall kit includes a “power input” module with a drywall bracket and six-foot power cord. The power input module is Decora-designed and has a built-in six-foot power cord so you just run it down the inside of your wall and plug it into a receptacle at the bottom. Up top, you’ll cut a hole in the drywall to mount the box. Inside the box, once the power input module is installed, you’ll also run the A/V cables through the side slot. This also runs to the bottom of your wall and the cables come out near where the plug is, allowing you to easily connect your devices without the unsightly wires.

Recessed for flat-mounted TVs

This power and A/V kit is specially designed to sit directly behind your flat-mounted TV. While some plugs will be flush with the wall, this kit recesses your power outlet so that your TV can sit flat against the wall while still remaining plugged in, giving a premium look without spending hundreds on custom cabling from a contractor.

Pricing and availability

The Legrand On-Q home theater cable management kit will cost $59.99 in white or black, and $79.89 if you want HDMI cables bundled with your purchase. It’s available starting today on Amazon.

This will be a great way to upgrade your home theater’s look. You’ll have your friends wondering where your cables are when they come over, as you won’t have a single cable visible. The only downside is that renters (likely) won’t be able to use this, so it’s reserved for homeowners. If you’re in a situation where you can install this, Legrand makes it super simple to upgrade your home theater and get rid of all of your cable mess.

