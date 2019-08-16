Grab Seagate’s Backup Plus Hub USB 3.0 6TB Hard Drive for $100 (Save $30)

Newegg currently offers the Seagate Backup Plus Hub 6TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $99.99 shipped. Down from the $130 going rate at retailers like Amazon, that’s good for a $30 discount and matches our previous mention for the low there. Featuring 160MBps transfer speeds, this hard drive is a notable option for Time Machine backups or just adding some additional storage to your desktop. It also rocks a dual USB 3.0 port hub for expanding your computer’s I/O or keeping other devices charged. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,970 customers. More below.

For further comparison, today’s offer is only $10 more than the 4TB version. Though if you are in search of a smaller amount of storage to bring with you on-the-go, the Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive Portable HDD at $60 is a notable alternative that lets you pocket even more cash.

Seagate Backup Plus Hub 6TB Hard Drive features:

Get solid USB storage and 6TB capacity in an external desktop hard drive for Mac and Windows. Featuring dual front-facing, high-speed USB 3.0 ports, Backup Plus Hub makes it easy to charge mobile devices and transfer files from cameras, USB keys, and more. Even charge USB game controllers!

