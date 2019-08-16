Williams Sonoma’s annual celebrity spatula collection, in partnership with No Kid Hungry is back with a new round. In this year’s collection there are thirteen spatulas and five mug options. Some of the celebrities features this year include Lisa Vanderpump, Venessa Hudgens, Andy Cohen, Al Rocker and more. These limited edition spatulas are $15 and the mugs retail for $13 each. Best of all, 30% of each sale goes to the No Kid Hungry Charity. Head below to find our favorites.

We’ve partnered with the campaign to help connect kids in need to nutritious food. In the last five years, Williams Sonoma has raised $5.5 million dollars for No Kid Hungry to help fight child hunger across the United States. We’ve sold 50,000-plus spatulas, helping to connect kids with over 1.5 million meals. Through fundraising efforts ranging from store events, corporate fundraising, Chefs’ Cycle for No Kid Hungry, and the hugely successful celebrity-designed spatula program, Williams Sonoma has been a leader in helping put an end to hunger. Together, we can end childhood hunger.

Williams Sonoma No Kid Hungry Spatulas

Each spatula in the collection is heat resistant up to 600-degrees and is made of BPA-free silicone, that was made to not crack. Better yet, each spatula has the celebrity signature on the back too. The spatulas are great for baking and cooking with and it features an oversized main space, which is great for mixing.

Are you a fan of Lisa Vanderpump? If so, you will love cooking with her inspired spatula with a portrait of her dog Giggy on it. Another bravo star that made a spatula is Andy Cohen, who just had his first son last February. His spatula features an array of bright colors and he said it’s important that kids get all of the food they need to grow up healthy and strong.

One of my personal favorite spatulas is by Gaby Dalkin, who is an author and chef. Her spatula features tiny avocados on it and I think it’s adorable. She also notes how important avocados are to your diet and is one of her favorite foods.

Williams Sonoma Mugs

Sip your coffee in style with celebrity inspired mugs. One of the mugs that standout in this collection is one made by Kristen Bell. The sloth-obsessed Veronica Mars star designed this mug with her favorite animal. It also features her signature on the back and all of the mugs are dishwasher as well as microwave safe.

Which piece from the Williams Sonoma No Kid Hungry collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Finally, be sure to check out last years No Kid Hungry Collection with even more star designs.

