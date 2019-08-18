Score WD’s 8TB My Cloud Pro Two-Bay NAS at $466 (Save 33%), more from $5

Amazon offers the WD 8TB My Cloud Pro Two-Bay NAS for $466.24 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $600, you’ll still find it selling for $700 at retailers like Office Depot as well as direct from WD. That’s good for an up to 33% discount and marks the lowest price we’ve seen to date. Featuring 8TB of built-in storage, WD’s My Cloud Pro NAS also rocks a Quad-Core 1.6GHz processor with 4GB of memory. Video transcoding capabilities mean it’s more than capable for being a Plex server, as well as handling backups and much more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 200 customers. More below.

Best Buy is also getting in on the storage deals today, offering notable discounts on a variety of hard drives and more. Many of the deals are matched at the official Best Buy eBay storefront. Head below for our top picks.

Top picks from Best Buy’s storage sale:

WD 8TB My Cloud Pro Two-Bay NAS features:

With space to keep virtually everything, the My Cloud Pro Series offers your creative team the network storage to edit, save and share production files from anywhere with an internet connection. Compatible with both Mac and PC, you’re able to protect your content regardless of OS. And with all photos, videos and files organized in one place, your team has all it needs to streamline its creative workflow.

