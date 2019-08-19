AmazonBasics 60-mile Indoor/Outdoor TV Antenna gets 26% discount to $37

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Amplified Indoor/Outdoor TV Antenna for $36.69 shipped. Usually selling for $50, this is the first price drop we’ve tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. Amazon’s in-house antenna works indoors and out, allowing you to pull in content from up to 60 miles away. Even if you’ve made the switch to Netflix or Hulu for a majority of content, having an OTA antenna allows you to watch news, sports and more for free. Rated 4+ stars from over nearly 55% of customers. Based on where you live, content varies. If you’re looking for the full report of what can be picked up in your area, head over to AntennaWeb and see which channels are accessible.

Don’t need the outdoor-ready design? The AmazonBasics 35-mile Indoor TV Antenna will only run you $20. You’ll lose out on the extended 60-mile range, but this is still a great option for bolstering your cord-cutting setup. If you want to go the extra mile, read up on how you can pair either antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun to take advantage of DVR and more.

A mazonBasics 60-mile Outdoor Antenna features:

Amplified digital television antenna for indoor or outdoor use

Picks up signal from broadcast towers within a 60-mile radius

Delivers full HD 1080p digital quality

Multi-directional receiving capabilities that don’t require “pointing”

Connects easily to your digital television with the included 10-foot coaxial cable

