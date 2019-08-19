Cover your 10.5-inch iPad Air/Pro in Apple’s official Leather Sleeve from $58

Amazon offers the Apple 10.5-inch iPad Air/Pro Leather Sleeve in various colors from $58.05 shipped. Regularly $129 from authorized retailers, it’s dipped closer to $100 at Amazon recently where this is a new all-time low price. Apple’s official 10.5-inch iPad Pro leather case is made from “top-quality leather” and is lined with microfiber for protection. You can also put your Apple Pencil in the designated slot for storage as well.

Skip the sleeve design for a third-party smart case at a fraction of the cost. This option from JETech, which is available in various colors and has stellar ratings. The case design allows you to prop up an iPad at just the right angle while watching movies or other content.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro Leather Sleeve features:

The leather sleeve for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is made from top-quality leather

It protects your iPad Pro with a soft microfiber lining

Stores your Apple Pencil so you always have it with you

