Apple’s official 2-meter USB-C Charge Cable hits Amazon low at $14

Amazon offers Apple’s official 2-meter USB-C Charge Cable for $13.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $19, this is a new Amazon all-time low and over 30% off. Target and Walmart are currently matching this price as well. Apple’s official USB-C Charge Cable delivers quick power-up speeds with the same USB-C connector on both ends. Ideal for taking advantage of the latest charging and data transfer speeds on various devices.

Save further and go with Anker’s version of the same cable. It currently sells for under $10 at Amazon. You’ll still get 2-meters of length but will miss out on the official Apple design, which some prefer to other third-party accessories. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Apple’s official USB-C Charge Cable features:

This 2-meter charge cable — with USB-C connectors on both ends — is ideal for charging USB-C devices, and also supports USB 2 for syncing and data transfer between USB-C devices. To conveniently charge your MacBook or MacBook Pro from a wall outlet, pair the USB-C Charge Cable with a compatible USB-C power adapter, sold separately.

2 meters in length

Compatible with Apple iPads

Ideal for charging USB-C devices

