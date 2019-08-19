Aukey’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub gives you HDMI, USB 3.0, and SD support for $36, more

Aukey Store US via Amazon is offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $35.99 shipped when the code NYVP9OW6 is used at checkout. This is down from its $50 regular rate, $45 sale price, and is one of the biggest discounts we’ve tracked to date. If you own one of Apple’s latest laptops, then you know the struggle of losing your ports. This hub gives you USB 3.0, SD, microSD, and HDMI to let you use all of your legacy devices once again. Plus, it offers USB-C power passthrough so you can easily keep your laptop charged while working. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

Other USB hubs on sale:

If you just want to make one USB 3.0 device compatible with USB-C, then check out nonda’s #1 best-selling adapter for $7 Prime shipped. I’ve got a few of these in my bag and love them as they’re super portable and simple to use. Plus, they’re also easy on your budget.

Also, don’t forget that Apple’s official 2-meter USB-C to USB-C cable is down to $14, which is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen it offered for. If you own a MacBook or iPad, there’s nothing like Apple’s official USB-C cable as it fits perfectly into all of your charging ports.

Aukey 7-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

7-in-1 USB-C Hub: Turn two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports into five ports and two card slots for data transfer, display expansion, and charging

Convenient Charging: The Thunderbolt 3 port supports up to 100W Power Delivery to keep your 15-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 or other compatible laptop fully charged (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub

Ultra-High-Definition Video: The Thunderbolt 3 port can deliver crystal clear 5K or 2 X 4K resolution at 60Hz to one connected display. The HDMI port outputs resolutions up to 4K@30Hz

Fast Data Transfer: Thunderbolt 3 supports data transfer rates up to 40Gbps. Two USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports, one USB-C data port, and SD & microSD card slots all support data transfer rates up to 5Gbps. Transfer an HD movie in seconds

