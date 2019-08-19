Moto Z3 Play comes with one of three moto mods for $200 (Up to $550 value)

Motorola currently offers its unlocked Moto Z3 Play 32GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. To sweeten the pot, Motorola is also throwing in a free moto mod; choose between the stereo speaker, gamepad console or Hasselblad True Zoom camera. Just add both the smartphone and the accessory to your cart. Also available at Amazon without the additional moto mod. Normally selling for $350, today’s offer saves you 43% and drops the price to the lowest we’ve seen to date. Featuring a six-inch AMOLED display, Moto Z3 Play sports 12 and 5MP dual rear cameras alongside expandable microSD storage. You’ll also be able to choose between unlocking the handset via a fingerprint sensor or with facial recognition. Rated 4/5 stars.

Use your savings to grab one of Amazon’s in-house USB-C cables and ensure your new smartphone is always charged up. Whether you plan on adding it to your everyday carry, the car or just plan to keep around the house, at $7 it’s a must-have addition to your handset.

Moto Z3 Play features:

Goodbye smartphone, hello smartphone+ . Beyond the everyday. With moto z3 play, go all weekend with up to 40 hours of combined battery life just by snapping on a moto mod. Plus, get a virtually borderless display, dual depth-sensing cameras, and more.

