Clear off your desk and save $100 on Samsung’s 32-inch Space Monitor at $400

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 32-inch QHD 1440p Space Monitor for $399.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy as well as direct from Samsung for the same price. Down from $500, like you’ll still find at Newegg, that’s good for a 20% discount and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention. Geared towards freeing up your desk, Samsung’s Space Monitor is the perfect companion to your Mac or PC. A 32-inch 1440p 144Hz panel is joined by a unique stand that clamps to your desk. It can be adjusted to lay flat against the wall or pop out at various angles. You’ll find both HDMI and Mini DisplayPort inputs included as well. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below.

Plus, if you’ll be pairing today’s lead deal with a MacBook, your savings will be well-spent on this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable.

Samsung 32-inch QHD 1440p Space Monitor features:

Complete your computer setup with this Samsung 31.5-inch space-saving monitor. The integrated arm stand affixes to the back of your desk, leaving the surface free for your keyboard and peripherals. 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers sharp, vivid images, and the three-sided bezel-free design works with multidisplay setups. With an adjustable design, this Samsung 31.5-inch space-saving monitor makes it easy to find the perfect viewing angle.

