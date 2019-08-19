Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Headphones have a 40-hour battery: $90 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $89.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate, undercuts sale pricing at B&H or Best Buy by $10, and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Wearer’s will net incredibly long 40-hour battery life and a noise-isolating design intended to ‘block out distractions and exterior noise’. Physical buttons make it easy to adjust volume, answer phone calls, change tracks, and more. If caught out of battery, a mere 10 minutes of charging will yield up to 3 hours of listening. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you can get by with roughly half of the battery life, Skullcandy’s Hesh 3 Wireless Headphones are $60. Going this route also means you’ll give up a noise-isolating design, but that could be a good thing if you like to hear a bit of what’s going on around you.

Skullcandy Crusher Headphones feature:

DUAL DRIVER IMMERSION: Crusher utilizes two full range 40mm audio drivers, and two additional subwoofer drivers that work together to deliver an immersive audio experience with powerful bass you can feel.

ADJUSTABLE HAPTIC BASS: Adjustable bass levels allow you to fine tune your bass experience to find that perfect balance.

WIRELESS FREEDOM: Bluetooth functionality and up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life allow you to take the Crusher experience on-the-go. Crusher’s rapid charge functionality offers up to 3 hours of listening with just 10 minutes of charging and a full charge at 2.5 hours of charging

