Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Headphones have a 40-hour battery: $90 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $89.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate, undercuts sale pricing at B&H or Best Buy by $10, and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Wearer’s will net incredibly long 40-hour battery life and a noise-isolating design intended to ‘block out distractions and exterior noise’. Physical buttons make it easy to adjust volume, answer phone calls, change tracks, and more. If caught out of battery, a mere 10 minutes of charging will yield up to 3 hours of listening. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
If you can get by with roughly half of the battery life, Skullcandy’s Hesh 3 Wireless Headphones are $60. Going this route also means you’ll give up a noise-isolating design, but that could be a good thing if you like to hear a bit of what’s going on around you.
Skullcandy Crusher Headphones feature:
- DUAL DRIVER IMMERSION: Crusher utilizes two full range 40mm audio drivers, and two additional subwoofer drivers that work together to deliver an immersive audio experience with powerful bass you can feel.
- ADJUSTABLE HAPTIC BASS: Adjustable bass levels allow you to fine tune your bass experience to find that perfect balance.
- WIRELESS FREEDOM: Bluetooth functionality and up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life allow you to take the Crusher experience on-the-go. Crusher’s rapid charge functionality offers up to 3 hours of listening with just 10 minutes of charging and a full charge at 2.5 hours of charging
