Alexa-enabled lighting arrives with two Wemo Light Switches for $64 (Reg. $82)

Amazon is currently offering a two-pack of Wemo Smart In-Wall Wi-Fi Light Switches for $64.25 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $41 each at Best Buy, Amazon just dropped the price to $38. That saves you over 21%, beats the per-switch Amazon low by a few cents and is the best we’ve seen overall. Rocking Alexa and Assistant support, you’ll be able to command overhead lights with just your voice. Smartphone control enters the mix too, giving you the ability to set schedules, apply automation and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 3,700 customers.

In-wall light switch aren’t always the right fit for a lot of smart home setups, especially for those renting. For less than the price of today’s bundle, you can score two Wemo Mini Smart Plugs, which enter at $25 each. One of the downsides here is that you’ll lose out on the integrated lighting controls.

Wemo HomeKit Light Switches features:

The Wemo WiFi Light Switch uses your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of your lights from anywhere in the world. No subscription or hub is required: simply install the light switch and start controlling your lights from your phone or tablet.

