Apple launches movie bundle sale under $10, plus $1 rental of the week, more

Apple has launched a handful of new movie sales today, highlighted by double features for $10 and various bundles under $15. You’ll of course find the usual smattering of other titles on sale and this week’s $1 HD rental. All of our top picks can be found below.

Bundle sales highlight this week’s best movie deals

Apple’s latest batch of movie deals include a pair of promotion focused around multi-film collections. You can find various double features on sale for $10 or multiple film bundles under $15. Most of these titles typically sell for $10-$15, delivering stellar value with today’s price drops. This is a great way to quickly expand your library of movies, all of which will become a permanent addition. Here are a few of our favorite deals:

Double features for $10:

Under $15 bundles:

Other notable deals from Apple’s latest sale

This week’s $1 HD rental of the week is Second Act starring Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini. Typically $5 or more at competing services, this is the best price we can find currently.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!