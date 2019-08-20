Apple launches movie bundle sale under $10, plus $1 rental of the week, more

Apple has launched a handful of new movie sales today, highlighted by double features for $10 and various bundles under $15. You’ll of course find the usual smattering of other titles on sale and this week’s $1 HD rental. All of our top picks can be found below.
Bundle sales highlight this week’s best movie deals
Apple’s latest batch of movie deals include a pair of promotion focused around multi-film collections. You can find various double features on sale for $10 or multiple film bundles under $15. Most of these titles typically sell for $10-$15, delivering stellar value with today’s price drops. This is a great way to quickly expand your library of movies, all of which will become a permanent addition. Here are a few of our favorite deals:
Double features for $10:
- Sex and the City Collection
- Miss Congeniality 2-film Collection
- Mortal Kombat Part I and II
- Magic Mike 2-film Collection
- Empire State / Snitch
- …and many more!
Under $15 bundles:
- Ocean’s 8 & 11: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Big & Mrs. Doubtfire: $15 (Reg. $25)
- Zoolander Double Feature: $15 (Reg. $25)
- Moneyball & The Social Network: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Easy A and Superbad: $15 (Reg. $25)
- …and many more!
Other notable deals from Apple’s latest sale
- Shazam!: $13 (Reg. $20)
- The 40-year Old Virgin: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Wedding Crashers Uncorked: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Anchorman: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Austin Powers: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Superbad: $5 (Reg. $15)
This week’s $1 HD rental of the week is Second Act starring Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini. Typically $5 or more at competing services, this is the best price we can find currently.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!