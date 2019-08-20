Upgrade to Edifier’s top-rated bookshelf speakers for $70 (Reg. $100), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Edifier Online Store via Amazon offers its R1280T Bookshelf Speakers for $69.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $100 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. Upgrade your home audio setup without breaking the bank thanks to Edifier’s 2-channel bookshelf speaker bundle. Features include 3.5mm and dual RCA inputs, a 13mm silk dome tweeter, and a 4-inch full-range unit. Includes a remote control and wrapped in a classic wood finish. Ships with a two-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More deals below.

Prefer wireless? Grab the Edifier R1280DB Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers for $103.99, today only. That’s down from the usual $130 price tag. With many of the same features as the deal above, the stand out spec here is the inclusion of Bluetooth connectivity. There’s also optical and coaxial inputs on this model, too. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Edifier R1280T features:

2 x AUX INPUT – Convenient connection to any device that has a 3.5mm headphone output or dual RCA output. Connect to two devices via AUX at the same time, no plugging and switching needed.

STUDIO SOUND QUALITY – Natural sound reproduction from 13mm silk dome tweeter and 4 inch full range unit

REMOTE CONTROL – Adjust volume at your figure tips. Bass and treble control located on the side of main speaker.

CLASSIC WOOD FINISH – High quality MDF wood build finished with wood effect vinyl serves as a great compliment to any home decor.

