Lenovo Mac Backpack Sale: Armored $40 (Reg. $65), Legion $28, more from $12

- Aug. 20th 2019 5:00 pm ET

Lenovo via Rakuten is offering its Armored 17-inch Gaming Backpack for $39.99 shipped when coupon code BAGS20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $25 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. With room for 17-inch laptops, this gaming backpack is ready for any MacBook, including the upcoming 16-inch Pro. Additionally, it has 2 more compartments and an impressive sixteen ‘well-placed’ pockets throughout. This backpack features a hard exterior that is weatherproof and capable of withstanding various accidents. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below to find more Lenovo backpacks on sale. Make sure you use the code mentioned above to receive the full discount.

More Lenovo backpacks on sale:

Add RAVPower’s 10000mAh Power Bank to your new backpack for $14 to always be ready to top off your favorite electronics. I’ve been keeping a battery pack in my backpack for years and can’t begin to count the number of times it has come in handy.

Lenovo Armored 17-inch Gaming Backpack features:

  • Limitless storage potential – 3 compartments and 16 well-placed pockets give you the freedom to haul up to 17″ of tech and all the peripherals you can imagine
  • Maximum protection – you may need an umbrella, but your backpack doesn’t! with a Hard, weatherproof exoskeleton, you’ll be well-equipped for anything mother nature throws your way
  • Built for comfort – for your back: a compression-molded back panel providing airflow ventilation. For your shoulders: adjustable shoulder straps paired with a supporting chest buckle

