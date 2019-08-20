Grab Tile’s Mate and Slim Item Finder 4-pack for $50 ($15 off), more from $20

Amazon is currently offering the Tile Mate with Replaceable Battery and Tile Slim Bluetooth Item Finder Four-Pack for $49.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $70, you’ll more recently find it selling for $65. That saves you 23% and brings the price down to one of the best we’ve seen aside from Prime Day. Tile’s Mate and Slim trackers both feature a waterproof design as well as a 300-foot range. With a replaceable CR1632 battery, you’ll be able to extend the life of each item finder well into the future. Plus with four trackers, this bundle makes it easy to keep track of everything from your backpack and keys to wallet and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 1,300 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon is a single Tile Mate with Replaceable Battery for $19.99. Down from $25, today’s discount is the best we’ve seen in months. If keeping tabs on four different items isn’t a necessity, then this is perfect for ensuring your car keys never get lost again.

Don’t need the replaceable battery? Opt for the original Tile Mate for $15 at Amazon.

Tile Mate and Slim features:

The world’s best-selling Bluetooth tracker, the NEW Tile Mate attaches to keys, purses or anything else you couldn’t live without. Use Tile adhesives (sold separately) to stick it to any flat surface like a laptop so you can always find your things. Use your smartphone to make your Tile Mate ring when it’s nearby but out of sight. Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile Mate to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

