Pick up this TiVo Bolt OTA DVR bundle for $334 and cut the cord (Reg. $400)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the TiVo Bolt OTA 1TB DVR plus Extend set-top box for $333.99 shipped. This bundle has a roughly $400 value as the Bolt typically goes for around $230 and the Extend DVR sells for around $170. For cord-cutters, this is an ultimate solution which combines TiVo’s powerful guide, 4K compatibility, streaming services, and DVR all-in-one. Great for bringing any of your favorite content from OTA channels, Netflix, Hulu, and more to all of the TVs in your home. Rated 3.8/5 stars by over 4,800 Amazon reviewers.

Need a new antenna for your OTA setup? Consider the 1byone 80-mile indoor antenna. It sells for $28, making it a great way to leverage your savings from today’s featured deal. Its paper-thin design won’t take up too much room in your home. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Check out AntennaWeb to see which channels are available in your area.

TiVo Bolt OTA features:

Meet TiVo BOLT OTA for antenna –– designed for true fans of entertainment looking for an alternative to cable TV — the new live, recording and streaming TV device-in-one.

Access 4K Ultra HD movies from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube and more.

Save time and skip ads with a tap using SkipMode, and find shows faster or zoom through the slow stuff with QuickMode.

TiVo mini vox extends your TiVo DVR experience to additional TVs in your home for an easy and economical whole-house 4K Ultra HD solution (requires MoCa or Ethernet not compatible with Wi-Fi.)

With the innovative TiVo mini vox, use your voice to simultaneously search across live TV, your DVR recordings and streaming apps to more easily find and watch what you’re looking for.

