If you’re in the process of setting up a home security system, then you might have seen the trend to use IR-based night vision technology. Though this is a fantastic option for those who want to see in the dark, it generally removes the color from the equation, leaving you with more of a black and white look. Though that’s fine for most use cases, having full color at night would still be a great feature. That’s what YI’s latest Kami Outdoor Security Camera brings to the table, plus so much more at $100.

YI’s Kami Outdoor Security Camera with full-color night vision

The YI Kami Outdoor Security Camera has quite a few features, but the first we’ll focus on is the “full-color night vision”. This is achieved by using “Starlight Night Vision Technology” which delivers “clear and colorful 1080p footage, even in low-light conditions.” This is huge for those who require high-quality security footage even when the lights go out. Gone are the days of using IR-based night vision systems which render the picture black and white. This used to be a feature only found in the higher-end models of cameras from some companies, but it’s finally making its way down to consumer-level products.

Multiple storage options

You’ll be able to use an in-app guide to help you set the camera up. You’ll be walked through the process, and once you get to the storage page, you’ll be presented with two options. You’ll be able to choose to store footage on the Kami Cloud, or if you want a more secure and local method, on a microSD card. However, Kami Cloud isn’t exactly a service that you have to pay for. You get a free 7-day rolling cloud storage account for the lifetime of the camera, which is a great feature. This means that even if your camera gets stolen, your footage will be stored in the cloud for free, helping you to find out exactly who the thief was.

Two-way audio, AI-technology, IP65 waterproofing, and more

This camera doesn’t just stop at offering full-color night vision and free cloud storage. You’ll also find “crystal clear” two-way audio, allowing you to easily chat with the delivery man or ward off would-be criminals. There’s also AI-powered features on the camera, like “human detection” to help make sure you’re only notified when an actual person is there (and not a bug, car, or something else).

Plus, the camera is IP65 waterproof, meaning it’s great for leaving outdoors through the rain, snow, or sunshine. You’ll also find “smart activity zones” on this camera as well. With this feature, you can highlight areas that are in your cameras view to only get a notification when an object or person enters that view. This also helps to alleviate excess notifications from a dog walking through a yard or car driving by, as your camera will only be checking for motion in specified areas.

Kami Outdoor Security Camera pricing and availability

You can order the YI Kami Outdoor Security Camera from Amazon starting today for $99.99 shipped.

