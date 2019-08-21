Apple’s entry-level Mac mini hits an Amazon all-time low at $699

Amazon offers Apple’s 2018 Mac mini 3.6GHz/8GB/128GB SSD for $699 shipped. That’s a $100 savings from the regular price at Best Buy and other retailers, along with a match of the Amazon historic low. Also at B&H. Mac mini delivers expansive I/O in a compact design. That includes four Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI out, two USB 3.0 ports, and Gigabit Ethernet. Its sleek build and small footprint makes it easy to hide out of sight for minimalist setup. I picked one up shortly after launch in 2018 and it’s been nothing short of a powerhouse for my required daily tasks. If you need more RAM, it’s easy enough to install if you follow our step-by-step instructions.

Make the most of your savings and grab Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C hub. This is a great way to bring even more I/O to the mix on your new Mac mini, including three additional USB-A ports. If you have one of the latest MacBooks on-hand as well, it can be used to bring more I/O to your setup all day.

Apple Mac mini features:

6-core i5 8th-generation Intel Core processor

Intel UHD graphics 630

8GB 2666MHz DDR4

Ultrafast SSD storage

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, one HDMI 2. 0 port, and two USB 3 ports

Gigabit Ethernet and 802. 11ac Wi-Fi

macOS Mojave inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with Dark Mode, Stacks, easier screenshots, new built-in apps, and more

