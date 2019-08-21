Ring Video Doorbell keeps an eye on things in HD for $78 (Reg. $100)

Monoprice’s official Rakuten storefront offers the Ring Video Doorbell for $77.99 shipped when promo code MN11 is applied during checkout. Regularly $100, today’s deal is $10 less than the Amazon all-time low price and $1 off our previous mention. Ring Video Doorbell delivers one of the easiest ways to keep track of your front door, visitors, and package deliveries. This model offers HD video feeds, two-way communication, and motion sensors. Rated 4/5 stars by over 36,000 reviewers at Amazon where it’s a #1 best-seller.

If you’re just looking for basic security features, consider going with Wyze Cam for $26. Obviously, you’ll miss out on the doorbell features of the lead deal above. That said, Wyze Cam offers one of the most compelling options out there on the market today from a value perspective.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. You can also see, hear, and talk to visitors through Echo Show or Echo Spot.

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Works on any home, with or without existing doorbell wires

