Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact Android offers 4K and HDR, more for $250 (Reg. $450)

Today only, B&H offers the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact 64GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $249.99 shipped. As a comparison, retailers have it for $450 currently. Today’s deal is $150 less than the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon and $220 less than our previous mention. With a 5-inch display featuring HDR support, the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact offers solid value at an affordable price. Notable features include a 19MP camera, 1080p and 4K video recording, up to 400GB microSD card support, and “selfie 3D capture”. Best of all? It offers the latest Android Pie operating system. Rated 4/5 stars.

With support for microSD cards up to 400GB, you can easily expand your storage. Put today’s savings toward a 64GB card and quickly double the Xperia XZ2 Compact’s capacity. Amazon has this 64GB card from SanDisk at just $12 with stellar ratings from 20,000+ reviewers.

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact features:

5-inch, extended 18: 9 Aspect ratio full HD+ HDR display featuring brand new “Ambient Flow” Compact design. Automatic up-conversion of SDR video into near HDR-quality experiences. Gorilla glass 5

19MP motion Eye Main Camera system with 1080P full HD super slow-motion video capture at 960 fps. 5MP Front Camera with new selfie 3D capture. 4K HDR video recording

S-force Front Surround sound speakers. Hi-res audio and DSEE-HX support

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. Single SIM. 4GB RAM / 64GB storage, up to 400GB Micro SDXC card support

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!