Ditch the Touch Bar on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, now under $1,000

- Aug. 22nd 2019 8:03 am ET

Best Buy offers the previous generation Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar 2.3GHz/8GB/128GB for $999.99 when the on-page coupon is clipped. You’ll need a My Best Buy membership to take advantage of this offer, but it’s free to sign-up. That’s nearly $300 off the original price, $100 less than Amazon, and the second best offer we’ve tracked all-time.

Apple’s non-Touch Bar model sports a 13-inch Retina display, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and up to 10-hours of battery life. Throw in a Force Touch trackpad and you’ll be able to call up custom actions with a swipe of your finger.

Make good use of your savings and grab a USB-C hub. With four extra USB-A ports, this option from AmazonBasics is a great accessory to have in your arsenal. Ideal for connecting legacy devices and maximizing productivity.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 2. 3 GHz Dual-core Intel Core i5 processor
  • Brilliant Retina display
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • Force Touch trackpad
  • 802. 11ac Wi-Fi
  • macOS Mojave  inspired by pros but designed for everyone, with Dark Mode, Stacks, easier screenshots, new built-in apps, and more

