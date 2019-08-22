Char-Broil’s 2-Burner Gas Grill is now $100 off for today only at $180 shipped

For today only, The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Char-Broil Performance TRU-InfraRed 2-Burner Grill (463672019) for $179.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. This model is regularly $280 and still fetches as much from Walmart while Target sells it for $250. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. This two-burner gas grill features a TRU-Infrared cooking system for even heat distribution, electronic igniter, a Swing-A-Way warming rack, porcelain coated grates and locking caster wheels. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
While it doesn’t provide as much overall cooking space and won’t look quite as nice in the backyard, the Char-Broil Classic 280 2-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill is a great alternative at $140. It carries solid ratings and features a side-burner (unlike today’s featured deal) with a porcelain-coated steel lid and firebox. The Royal Gourmet BBQ Charcoal Grill and Offset Smoker is great option as well at just $100 shipped. Either way, something like the Cuisinart CGS-134 Grilling Tool Set for under $14 Prime shipped is a great add-on for any patio chef.
Char-Broil TRU-InfraRed 2-Burner Grill:
Enjoy outdoor grilling with this Char-Broil Performance Series two-burner gas grill. Its TRU-Infrared cooking system eliminates flare-ups and evenly distributes heat to food for faster grilling, evenly cooked results and greater juiciness. The compact design of this Char-Broil Performance Series two-burner gas grill makes it right at home on small patios or in big back yards.
