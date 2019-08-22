Official Apple leather iPhone XS cases on sale from $25 (Reg. $49)

Amazon offers Apple’s official iPhone XS Leather Cases in various colors for $24.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $49 price tag and a match of our previous mention. Apple’s in-house leather cases are made from European leather and designed to develop a healthy patina over time. Machined buttons on the side deliver raised access to your volume controls. A cut-out on the side reveals the silence switch.
Those looking to save further may want to consider this option from Spigen. Amazon has it for $13 in various colors, including a crystal clear case which will show off your device’s coloring. With stellar ratings from over 1,700 Amazon reviewers, this is a solid alternative to today’s lead deal.
Apple Leather iPhone XS Leather features:
- These Apple-designed cases fit snugly over the curves of your iPhone without adding bulk.
- They’re made from specially tanned and finished European leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time.
- The machined aluminum buttons match the finish of your leather case, while a microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone.
- And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.
