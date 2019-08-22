Official Apple leather iPhone XS cases on sale from $25 (Reg. $49)

Amazon offers Apple’s official iPhone XS Leather Cases in various colors for $24.99 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $49 price tag and a match of our previous mention. Apple’s in-house leather cases are made from European leather and designed to develop a healthy patina over time. Machined buttons on the side deliver raised access to your volume controls. A cut-out on the side reveals the silence switch.

Those looking to save further may want to consider this option from Spigen. Amazon has it for $13 in various colors, including a crystal clear case which will show off your device’s coloring. With stellar ratings from over 1,700 Amazon reviewers, this is a solid alternative to today’s lead deal.

Apple Leather iPhone XS Leather features:

These Apple-designed cases fit snugly over the curves of your iPhone without adding bulk.

They’re made from specially tanned and finished European leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time.

The machined aluminum buttons match the finish of your leather case, while a microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone.

And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

