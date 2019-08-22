Orboot iOS/Android AR Interactive Globe STEM Kit now $35 (Reg. $50) + more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, PlayShifuUS (100% positive in the last 90 days) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off educational toys for kids. The Shifu Orboot Augmented Reality Interactive Globe is now down to $34.99 shipped. Regularly $50, only once before today have we tracked this STEM set down this low. Compatible with the free iOS and Android Orboot app, it is designed to take kids on an “augmented reality based journey around the world” with interactive games, imagery and learning resources. It includes a 10-inch globe, passport, a stamp, country flag stickers and a detailed help guide to prep your mini travelers for the real thing. This best-seller is rated 4+ stars from over 320 Amazon customers.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If it’s numbers your little one is interested in, check out the Shifu Plugo Count Math Game with Stories & Puzzles for just $39.99 shipped. Also part of today’s Gold Box Sale, this one is regularly $50 and is now at the best price we can find. This AR/STEM kit turns your “iPad into a hands-on learning system and takes your kids through a series of story-based challenges”. Rated 4+ stars.

We have also rounded up our favorite coding kits for the summer, many of which make for great starter platforms for aspiring computer wizards. You’ll find all of the best options right here starting from $70 or so.

Shifu Orboot Interactive Globe:

Orboot app is free on iOS and Android. Compatible with – iPad 3rd gen & above, iPad Air all models, iPad Pro all models, iPad mini 2 & above, iPhone 6 & above; Android 3GB RAM and above. ORBOOT GLOBE + APP takes the child on an Augmented Reality based journey around the world. Fun. Interactive. Educational…comes with a 10” globe, passport, stamp, country flag stickers, and a detailed help guide.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!